Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 338,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.