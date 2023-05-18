Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,617 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

