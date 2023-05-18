Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 109 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $219.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $184.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

