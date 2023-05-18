Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,831 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.