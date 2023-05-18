Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,956 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $17.95 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

