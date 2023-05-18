Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 23,243 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 385,523 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,516,380,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 222,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.
FAX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.11.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
