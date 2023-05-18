Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $413,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

