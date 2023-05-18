Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12,043.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

TSLX opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.63.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.67%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

