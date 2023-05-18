Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

