Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 32,372 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 337,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 283,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 100,733 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

