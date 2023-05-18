Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $8,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 147,241 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 226,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

