Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,640 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

MPV stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

