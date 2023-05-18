Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $169.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.