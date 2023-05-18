Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,320 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in eXp World by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in eXp World by 393.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,311 over the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.26 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

