Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

Chord Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

CHRD stock opened at $142.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

