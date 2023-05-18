Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM opened at $232.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

