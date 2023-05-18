Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

