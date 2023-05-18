Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,125,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 129,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $4,266,000.

NYSE NXP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

