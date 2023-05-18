Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,424 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

