Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

