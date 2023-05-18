Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday.

CCSI opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

