CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.51.
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
