CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 152.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 134.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 90.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 294,489 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

