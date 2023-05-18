CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $701.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.70.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 144.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

