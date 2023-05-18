Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.23.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

