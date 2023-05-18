Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.08 per share, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

