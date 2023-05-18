David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BKNG opened at $2,696.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,597.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,330.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
