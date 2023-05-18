Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,874,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,779,544,000 after purchasing an additional 698,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

