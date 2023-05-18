Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,679.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

