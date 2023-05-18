Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,864 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,637 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

