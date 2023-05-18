Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,468 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBEU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 118.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

