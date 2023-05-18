Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,889 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in eXp World by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 393.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.26 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,449,311. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

