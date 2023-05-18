Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,817 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,848.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,821,967.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 339,575 shares of company stock worth $3,998,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.