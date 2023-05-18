Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

