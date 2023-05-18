Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

