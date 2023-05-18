Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,382,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 777,878 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cameco by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

