Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,065,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $106.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

