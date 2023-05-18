Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,934 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

