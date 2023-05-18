Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,830 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

BSJP stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

