Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,961 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

