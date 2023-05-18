Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of PTIN stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

