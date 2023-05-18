Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,944,040.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Further Reading

