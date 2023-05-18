Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

