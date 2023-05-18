Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after buying an additional 473,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.