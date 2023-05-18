Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Mizuho raised their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

