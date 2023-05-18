Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

PSP opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

