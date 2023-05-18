Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.