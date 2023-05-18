Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMO stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

