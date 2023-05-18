Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 278,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

