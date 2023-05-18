Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OIH opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.71 and a 200-day moving average of $296.44.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

