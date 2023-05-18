Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,685 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

